Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,847,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAGE stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

