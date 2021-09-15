Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,875. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

