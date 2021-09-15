Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

STZ opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

