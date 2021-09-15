Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,033 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

