D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Down 3.9%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83). 52,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 68,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £148.89 million and a PE ratio of 54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 370.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 344.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.81. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

