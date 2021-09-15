CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 1,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 963,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

CURI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $17,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $16,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.