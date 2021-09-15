CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

