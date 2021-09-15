CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.08

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.08 ($65.98) and traded as low as €55.96 ($65.84). CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €56.82 ($66.85), with a volume of 63,779 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVD shares. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is €56.15 and its 200 day moving average is €55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -373.29.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.