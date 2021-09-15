CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,979 shares.The stock last traded at $53.64 and had previously closed at $53.23.

Several research firms recently commented on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

