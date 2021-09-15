Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0425 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.25 million and $20,043.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00149014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00796065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

