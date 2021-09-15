Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Raised to C$7.10

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.54. Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$6.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of C$53.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 559,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,079,197.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,854 shares in the company, valued at C$3,079,197.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

