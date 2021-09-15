CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,254 shares of company stock worth $68,833,228. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $228.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.