CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,254 shares of company stock valued at $68,833,228. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $228.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.