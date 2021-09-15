Critical Survey: ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 5.59 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.54

ACON S2 Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of ACON S2 Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACON S2 Acquisition and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACON S2 Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.10%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Summary

ACON S2 Acquisition beats Flux Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

