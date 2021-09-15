Critical Review: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) versus ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44% ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maximus and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50 ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Maximus presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $35.56, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Maximus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.49 $214.51 million $3.39 24.70 ACV Auctions $208.36 million 14.88 -$41.02 million N/A N/A

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Summary

Maximus beats ACV Auctions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

