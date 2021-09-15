Critical Comparison: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Echo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 46.93 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.43 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Echo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and Echo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

