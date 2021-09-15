CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.41.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,875 shares of company stock worth $15,362,110 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,123,000. Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

