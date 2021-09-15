Creative Planning Sells 4,196 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

