Creative Planning Sells 18,056 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

