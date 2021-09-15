Creative Planning Has $81,000 Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXK. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

