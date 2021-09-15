Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Truist Securities

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.