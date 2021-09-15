Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Truist Securities

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
