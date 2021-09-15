Covalent Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Covalent has a total market cap of $70.60 million and $13.40 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

