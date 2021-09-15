Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.18.

Shares of COUP opened at $241.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,039 shares of company stock worth $26,519,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

