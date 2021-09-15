Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 8,858.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Costa Group stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Costa Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Get Costa Group alerts:

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.