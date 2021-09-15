Cortex 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.41 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $42.24 million and $11.41 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00150602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00802116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,396,706 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.