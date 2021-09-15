CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of COR opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.