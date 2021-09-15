CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.11

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 175409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $875.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

