Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

