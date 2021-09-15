Contrasting Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60 Valneva 0 1 4 0 2.80

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $119.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Valneva.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Valneva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.55 $407.30 million $4.16 22.75 Valneva $126.02 million 11.49 -$73.56 million N/A N/A

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Valneva.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Valneva on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

