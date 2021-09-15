Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,735. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

