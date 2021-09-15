Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Continental Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

