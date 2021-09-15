CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

CNMD opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

