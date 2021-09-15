Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $334,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

