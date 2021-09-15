Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

