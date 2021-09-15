Comparing Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 13.63% -1.58% -0.90% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $467.36 million 3.70 -$16.94 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.08 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 6 2 0 2.25 Harbour Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Paramount Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.66, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Paramount Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Harbour Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

