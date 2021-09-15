Comparing Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) & Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Kerry Group alerts:

This table compares Kerry Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 20.35% 11.36% 9.77%

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $7.94 billion 3.23 $632.95 million $3.95 36.75 Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 5.68 $2.65 billion $1.69 28.48

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group. Shin-Etsu Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kerry Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kerry Group pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shin-Etsu Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kerry Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Kerry Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food and beverage end use markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions under the Denny, Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Dairygold, Strings and Things, Naked Glory, Rollover, LowLow, Charleville, Galtee, Wall's, Mattessons, Oakhouse Foods, Attack-a-Snak, and Cheestrings brand names. It also produces chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, cheese products, and seasonings and functional ingredients. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.