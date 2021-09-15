Comparing Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HP and Ezenia!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $56.64 billion 0.56 $2.84 billion $2.28 12.09 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Volatility & Risk

HP has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of HP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 6.56% -137.22% 12.56% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HP and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 2 4 4 0 2.20 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP currently has a consensus target price of $28.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HP is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Summary

HP beats Ezenia! on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

