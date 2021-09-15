Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

