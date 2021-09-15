Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -174.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

