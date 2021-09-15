Commerce Bank Has $169,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.