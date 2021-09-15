Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce sales of $732.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.21 million. Comerica posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,340,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

