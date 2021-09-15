Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCHWF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

CCHWF stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

