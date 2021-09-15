Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

COHN stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.