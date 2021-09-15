Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $24.28. Codexis shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 7,126 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.