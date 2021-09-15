Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.
NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 20,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,017. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
