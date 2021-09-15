CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.14. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

