CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

