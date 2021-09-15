CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

