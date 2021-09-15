CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as low as C$1.70. CloudMD Software & Services shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 235,748 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

