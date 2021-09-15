Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

CLIGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:CLIGF opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

